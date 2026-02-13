<p>Kalghatgi (Dharwad district), dhns: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/monkey">monkey</a> that had been creating panic in the town for over a week by attacking and injuring several people was finally captured by local residents and handed over to the Forest Department.</p><p>The monkey had been frequently spotted in Vidyagiri, Khanhonda, Palkarchawl and near Janata English School, leaving residents frightened due to its aggressive behaviour. Earlier attempts by the Forest Department and animal handlers to capture the monkey had failed.</p>.Two women test positive for monkey fever in Karnataka's Aklapura village.<p>On Monday morning, residents Kalpana Malin, Vijay Pujar and Chandru Malin noticed its movement and devised a plan to trap it. Their efforts were successful, bringing relief to the locality.</p><p>During the capture, LED televisions, speakers and other electronic items in nearby houses were damaged. Affected homeowners have demanded compensation from the Forest Department and Town Panchayat.</p>