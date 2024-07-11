Residents of twin cities,Hubballi-Dharwad, losing Rs 11L to online criminals every day

Hubballi: Residents of the twin cities are losing an average Rs 11 lakh every day to online fraudsters. Consequently, they have lost a total of Rs 20 crore in the last six months. Ironically, a majority of the victims of cyber crimes are educated, in some cases, even those with engineering and medicine background have also fallen prey to the conmen.

Despite several awareness programmes from the police, government agencies, and private organisations, cyber crimes are on the rise in Hubballi-Dharwad. People, who are aware of online transactions, are being targeted by cyber criminals.

In the first half of this calendar year, Hubballi-Dharwad Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) crime police station has registered 114 cyber fraud cases in the twin cities. In these cases, people lost Rs 19.98 crore of their hard-earned money in six months.

CEN crime Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shivaraj Katakbhavi said that in the last six months, people have lost Rs 19,98,50,028 in cyber crimes. In some cases, soon after the crime, victims informed the police about the incident. As soon as we received the required information from the victims, we asked the banks to freeze such particular accounts.