Resistance grows against Karnataka govt's paperless registration move over 'security loopholes'

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Stamps and Registration Department Authorised Licensed Document Writer’s Union has launched an attack on the state government’s transition to a completely paperless <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/paperless-registration-process-launched-on-experimental-basis-in-karnatakas-chamarajanagar-3986799">digital registration </a>system under the Kaveri 2.0 portal. </p><p>Union leaders have warned that the move, while aimed at modernisation, is rife with security loopholes that could facilitate land grabbing and leave illiterate citizens vulnerable to exploitation.</p><p>Addressing the media on Saturday, D K Sanghamesh Eligar, President of the Union, expressed concerns over the lack of physical documentation provided to property buyers. </p><p>"By implementing a paperless system, the government is denying citizens physical proof of their most valuable assets. If records are stored only in a digital locker, what happens to those who lack digital literacy? Without physical titles, many buyers are left with no immediate, tangible security for their property," Eligar questioned.</p>.Karnataka to expand DigiLocker project for rural SC/ST people.<p>Vice President Naveen Kumar N pointed out the practical hurdles faced by the rural population and the elderly. </p><p>"A large section of our society, particularly farmers and those in rural areas, do not understand the complexities of digital lockers and OTP-based authentication. This system has been introduced without adequate public awareness or training. It feels less like a paperless system and more like a easy path for hackers and fraudsters to exploit innocent citizens," Kumar said.</p>