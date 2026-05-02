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Resistance grows against Karnataka govt's paperless registration move over 'security loopholes'

Union leaders have warned that the move is rife with security loopholes that could facilitate land grabbing and leave illiterate citizens vulnerable to exploitation.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 14:31 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaDigitisation

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