<p>Just ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/odisha-india">Odisha</a>, a few Congress MLAs from the state were seen arriving in Bengaluru on Friday. However, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated he didn't bring them here and was just following party's directive.</p><p>The deputy chief minister's remarks come after a group of Odisha Congress legislators were moved to Bengaluru amid apprehensions of cross-voting in the March 16 biennial election.</p><p>Shivakumar oversaw the logistical arrangements for their stay in the city.</p>.Congress' 'resort' politics in Odisha | MLAs moved to Bengaluru before Rajya Sabha polls fearing 'horse-trading'.<p>The legislators are currently staying at the resort facility of an amusement park, located about 35 kms from Bengaluru.</p><p>Congress sources said the MLAs are expected to remain there until Monday morning before returning to Bhubaneswar to participate in the voting for the Rajya Sabha election.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said he did not bring them, though he will do whatever the party leadership asks him to.</p><p>“Look, whatever the party asks us to do, we must do. These things are happening in every state across the country; it’s nothing new. Since they (Odisha MLAs) have come, I will meet them. They asked me for time, but I told them not to come here (Vidhana Soudha) because the Assembly session is going on. I said I would come after finishing the Assembly work,” the Deputy CM said.</p><p>According to party sources, around eight MLAs from the party’s Odisha unit were flown from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru late on Thursday night and have been accommodated at a resort on the outskirts of the city.</p><p>Six more legislators from Odisha along with their Congress Odisha unit president will be reaching Bengaluru in the night.</p><p>The move, party insiders said, is aimed at ensuring unity among the legislators in the run-up to the election.</p>.<p>Sources added that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure after the BJP fielded a second candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat, triggering intense political manoeuvring in the state.</p>.<p>“There were concerns about possible cross-voting and attempts to influence MLAs. As a safeguard, the leadership decided to move them out of the state until the voting,” a Congress functionary said.</p>.<p>“Six more MLAs and their party president are expected to arrive in Bengaluru by Friday night.” </p><p>The Congress currently has 14 MLAs in the Odisha Assembly and requires additional support to ensure the success of its Rajya Sabha nominee.</p>.<p>Sources said the party leadership feared possible political bargaining and inducements involving legislators from different parties ahead of the poll. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>