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Respect Kannada language, culture: Visvesvaraya Technological University fiat to students & staff

The university has issued a set of directives for students and staff of the affiliated colleges to follow. It has warned of disciplinary action against those who violate the directives.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 22:09 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 22:09 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKannadaVisvesvaraya Technological University

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