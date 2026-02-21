<p>The Karnataka High Court has granted the state government four weeks to respond to a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) related to illegal sand mining in various rivers across the state.</p>.<p>A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha, adjourned the hearing of the case to April 7 for further consideration.</p>.<p>On January 29, a division bench, comprising Justices D K Singh and Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju, had directed the registration of the suo motu proceeding, taking a serious note of Home Minister G Parameshwara’s statement on the floor of the legislature that “big people from all parties are involved in illegal sand extraction”. </p>.Karnataka High Court directs probe into illegal sand mining after HM Parameshwara flags political links.<p>On January 27, 2026, the home minister had a statement that “Illegal sand mining is a big racket. I am not giving any explanation or naming anyone, as it is a little embarrassing. I have given only a restricted answer, but it involves many influential people. I will call a meeting to discuss the issue.”</p>.<p>“If the home minister of the state feels helpless in taking action to curb the illegal sand mining by mafias, there cannot be any hope that the said illegal activity of sand mining in the state can be curbed by the state machinery. <br>It is a serious issue, and it requires a court-monitored investigation by a central agency or a specially constituted investigating agency or a special investigation team (SIT),” the division bench, headed by Singh, had noted in the order.</p>