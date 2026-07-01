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Homeindiakarnataka

Restore 90:10 job guarantee scheme funding ratio: Khandre

The Centre has spent Rs 56,492 crore on the programme between 2006 and 2026, while Karnataka’s contribution stood at Rs 4,821 crore during the same period.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 21:12 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 21:12 IST
Karnataka News

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