Restore 90:10 job guarantee scheme funding ratio: Khandre

<p>Davangere: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre said the implementation of the VB-G RAM G scheme (Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission) has been implemented in the state despite it being a financial burden for Karnataka.</p>.<p>Chairing a meeting at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium here on Wednesday, he said, “We will discuss how the state government has to mobilise funds for the scheme in the absence of 90:10 ratio (wages)of funds which was present in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the Cabinet meeting scheduled for July 2.”</p>.<p>He said MGNREGA earlier followed a 90:10 funding ratio, while material components were shared in a 75:25 ratio.</p>.<p>The Centre has spent Rs 56,492 crore on the programme between 2006 and 2026, while Karnataka’s contribution stood at Rs 4,821 crore during the same period.</p>.<p>However, due to changes in the scheme structure, the Centre has now allocated Rs 5,709 crore to the state, resulting in an additional annual burden of Rs 3,806 crore on the state government, he said.</p>.<p>Khandre said the state has been allocating around Rs 500 crore every year in its budget for the scheme. With the revised structure, the state is now under increased pressure to mobilise additional grants for the scheme. He assured that the state government would take all necessary steps to ensure that rural workers are not deprived of employment opportunities.</p>.<p>He said that out of 267 works under the earlier scheme, 107 have been dropped under the VB-G RAM G programme, while 160 have been approved. The state government, however, will urge the Centre to continue allowing agriculture-related works under the scheme.</p>.<p>Criticising certain restrictions, the minister said it was inappropriate to impose limits on employment during the 60-day harvest season and added that state governments should be given the freedom to choose works. Karnataka has also opposed such restrictions under the VB-G RAM G scheme, he said.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Sub-leasing</p>.<p>Khandre further said that sub-leasing of clean drinking water units is not permitted, and action should be taken against Panchayat Development Officers who allow such practices. He said tenders should be called only for the operation and maintenance of these units.</p>.<p>He also noted that in some taluks, membranes required for drinking water units were not available, leading to breakdowns.</p>.<p>He directed officials to ensure proper maintenance through tenders and to shut down units that cannot be repaired.</p>.<p>The minister instructed that multi-village drinking water projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission must be completed by December this year, warning that officers who fail to meet deadlines would be replaced.</p>.<p>“If any officer says the work cannot be completed by year-end, either replace them or let them resign,” he warned.</p>.<p>MLAs D G Shantanagowda, Shivaganga Basavaraj, Samarth Shamanur, K S Basavanthappa, Deputy Commissioner G M Gangadharaswamy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Gitte Madhav Vitthalarao and district-level officials were present at the meeting.</p>