Restore Bengaluru-Shivamogga flight, Minister M B Patil urges Centre

<p>Bengaluru: Infrastructure Development Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-b-patil">M B Patil</a> has sought restoration of air connectivity between Bengaluru and Shivamogga, and urged the Centre to include the route in the upcoming bidding process under UDAN.</p>.<p>In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Patil stated that the flight service was vital for the economic and social development of the Malnad region and several districts in Central Karnataka. He requested the Centre to facilitate the inclusion of the Bengaluru–Shivamogga route under the scheme with support through viability gap funding. </p>.Flights to Bidar, Kalaburagi to resume from June 1 and 10: M B Patil.<p>Commercial operations at Shivamogga airport began in Feb 2023, with IndiGo operating flights between Bengaluru and Shivamogga.</p>.<p>However, the service has remained suspended for the past few months owing to financial losses.</p>.<p>Patil noted that the route plays an important role in supporting growth of sectors like agriculture, tourism, industry and trade across districts.</p>.<p>The suspension has also affected travellers who rely on Bengaluru as a gateway to domestic and international destinations, the minister said.</p>.<p>The minister said work on providing night-landing facilities was progressing rapidly at the airport. </p>