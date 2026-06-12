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Homeindiakarnataka

Restore Bengaluru-Shivamogga flight, Minister M B Patil urges Centre

Patil stated that the flight service was vital for the economic and social development of the Malnad region and several districts in Central Karnataka.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:06 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:06 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsshivamoggaflightsM B Patil

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