Resume annual payments of Rs 4,000 to farmers: BJP to Karnataka govt

He was speaking at a protest organised by the BJP Bengaluru Mahanagara Raitha Morcha at the Freedom Park on Wednesday.
Last Updated 09 August 2023, 21:48 IST

The state government has taken an "anti-farmer" stance, which has been reflected even in the budget, said former minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday.

"Every time the Congress comes to power, "anti-farmer" laws have been implemented," he said, adding that the government has been "failing" the farmers of the state.

He demanded the state government to resume the top-up of the annual payments of Rs 4,000 to the farmers, that it had stopped after it came to power. 

Senior BJP leader C T Ravi urged the state to reinstate various "pro-people" programmes implemented during the BJP's time and called on it to allocate funds for the irrigation projects, among other pro-farmer projects.

(Published 09 August 2023, 21:48 IST)
KarnatakaC N Ashwath Narayan

