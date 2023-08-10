Resume annual payments of Rs 4,000 to farmers: BJP to Karnataka govt

"Every time the Congress comes to power, "anti-farmer" laws have been implemented," he said, adding that the government has been "failing" the farmers of the state.

He demanded the state government to resume the top-up of the annual payments of Rs 4,000 to the farmers, that it had stopped after it came to power.

Senior BJP leader C T Ravi urged the state to reinstate various "pro-people" programmes implemented during the BJP's time and called on it to allocate funds for the irrigation projects, among other pro-farmer projects.