Retired DCF penalised for illegal felling of 800 trees in Madikeri forest

The department issued a show-cause notice and a charge sheet against Manjunath in November 2019. As the official did not provide a reply, an inquiry was ordered in July 2021. The report submitted to the government in November 2023, upheld the charges.

On August 20, 2024 the government issued an order stipulating penalty for the dereliction of duty. “As the charges are proven, the government shall deduct 5 per cent of the pension for two years from M L Manjunath, deputy conservator of forests (retired),” the order said.

The Karnataka Housing Board had sought to build a residential complex in the area. Activists alleged that forest land was illegally diverted to build a resort. The then chief conservator of forests stalled the felling. However, by that time, 738 trees were cut down.