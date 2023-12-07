Retired soldiers file PIL in Karnataka HC, challenge promise of 'freebies'

Four retired military men Brigadier Ravi Muniswamy, Naib Subedar Ramesh Jagathap, Naik Manikanta A and Havaldar Basappa Pattanashetty filed the PIL, which is yet to be listed for hearing.

"By giving freebies during the election and after the election, the political parties have been creating trends to get power and even declaring the freebies prior to the election promising to provide freebies/gratifications/gifts after the election when they hold the power of the government. (This) is nothing but cash for votes under provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act. Thereby declaration to provide freebies by the political parties is against the provisions of law as well as the Constitution of India,” the PIL said.