Retired teacher donates Rs 10 lakh to soldiers’ welfare in Karnataka's Davangere

<p>Davangere: Commemorating the service and sacrifices of the soldiers, retired teacher H B Karibasamma (86), donated her lifetime earnings amounting to Rs 10 lakh for their welfare, said Deputy Commissioner GM Gangadharaswamy.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference at his office here on Monday, he said, retired teacher Karibasamma, who is also known for fighting for euthanasia alone across the state, has presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh <br>from her pension and the money she got from selling her own house for the service of soldiers.</p>.<p>This amount has been donated to the official fund of the central government, ‘Bharat Ke Veer Corpus Fund’, and this cheque of Rs 10 lakh will be delivered to the Central Government fund, he explained.</p>.<p>Speaking on the occasion, Karibasamma said that about 50 years ago, when there were only radios, she was moved to tears after hearing about the hardships of soldiers guarding the country in difficult terrain on the border. “Since then, I had an urge to lend a helping hand to the country’s soldiers,” she noted.</p>.<p>Former MLC Shivayogiswamy and students of Karibasamma were present at the press meet.</p>