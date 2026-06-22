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Homeindiakarnataka

Retired teacher donates Rs 10 lakh to soldiers’ welfare in Karnataka's Davangere

This amount has been donated to the official fund of the central government, ‘Bharat Ke Veer Corpus Fund’, and this cheque of Rs 10 lakh will be delivered to the Central Government fund, he explained.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 18:23 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 18:23 IST
Karnataka NewsDavangeredonation

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