Retirees from unorganised sector should get Rs 7,791 pension, demands Akhila Karnataka Vyyovrudhara Okkoota

Old-age pension hike in next budget

CM Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday promised to increase the old-age pension in the state. Speaking at a World Senior Citizens Day programme in the city, he acknowledged that the present pension disbursed to senior citizens (Rs 1200 per month) was “low” and needed to be revised. He promised a decision on enhancing the pension in the next state budget but declined to specify the quantum at this juncture. Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar appealed to the chief minister to increase the old-age pension.