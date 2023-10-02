Retirees from unorganised sector should get Rs 7,791 pension, demands Akhila Karnataka Vyyovrudhara Okkoota

Retirees from the unorganised sector should receive a monthly pension of Rs 7,791, which is half the minimum wage, demanded Akhila Karnataka Vyyovrudhara Okkoota (Aikyata) on International Day for Older Persons, observed on October 1.
Currently, senior citizens receive only up to Rs 1,200 as old-age pension, often insufficient to cover their needs.
Aikyata, with nearly 3,000 members in Bengaluru and about 1,000 members each in Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Davangere, organised talks and rallies in 12 Bengaluru slums on Sunday.
Aikyata president Mangamma expressed their concerns, stating, “Our entire lives we built houses and roads, and have developed the city. But what are we getting in return? The government provides social security to retired government employees. We are only asking for a dignified pension, healthcare and a hot meal a day.”
While local governments used to provide a daily meal for retired unorganised sector workers, it was discontinued during the pandemic.
Aikyata also said that many seniors struggle to access government health services due to age or financial constraints.
They call for checkups through field workers like ASHAs and medicine delivery to their doorsteps, supported by labour rights organisation, FEDINA.
“People working in the unorganised sector usually retire after developing health issues and are unable to access government health centres due to their age or financial constraints. Health centres also don’t have sufficient medicines or staff. So, the demand is to have checkups for them through field workers like ASHAs, and to have medicines delivered at their doorsteps,” said Bipin Gajbhiye, communications coordinator at FEDINA, that supported
the event.
Old-age pension hike in next budget
CM Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday promised to increase the old-age pension in the state. Speaking at a World Senior Citizens Day programme in the city, he acknowledged that the present pension disbursed to senior citizens (Rs 1200 per month) was “low” and needed to be revised. He promised a decision on enhancing the pension in the next state budget but declined to specify the quantum at this juncture. Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar appealed to the chief minister to increase the old-age pension.