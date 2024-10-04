Home
Return of sites: Document released to MUDA

On Tuesday Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Dr Yathindra visited MUDA Commissioner A N Raghunandan, and handed over the letter of his mother Parvathi.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 03:53 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 03:53 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahmuda

