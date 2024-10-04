Return of sites: Document released to MUDA

<p>Mysuru: The sub-registrar in the office of the additional district registrar on Thursday completed the procedure for taking back 14 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muda">MUDA</a> sites allotted to B M Parvathi, wife of Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>.</p>.<p>The officer informed <em>DH</em> that she has released the documents to MUDA. </p>.<p>Chief minister’s wife had decided to return the sites voluntarily.</p>.<p>On Tuesday Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Dr Yathindra visited MUDA Commissioner A N Raghunandan, and handed over the letter of his mother Parvathi. </p>.'As long as I have blessings of goddess, people...': Siddaramaiah vows to remain CM amid MUDA row.<p>She had requested to take back the 14 alternative sites allotted by MUDA in Vijayanagar third and fourth stage of Mysuru, as compensation for using her 3.16 acre on survey number 464 of Kesare village, in Mysuru taluk, without acquiring it. </p>.<p><strong>Legal opinion sought</strong></p>.<p>Raghunandan told <em>DH</em> that legal provisions were examined and legal opinion was sought after the receipt of the letter. </p>