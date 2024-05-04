‘Revanna got caught in England for scandal 30 years ago’

Bengaluru: JD(S) lawmaker H D Revanna was “caught” in a Hassan-like sex scandal in England 30 years ago, former Mandya MP LR Shivarame Gowda claimed on Saturday.

Even Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said he has heard about Revanna’s 'English' escapade.

“This isn’t new for Revanna. He and I visited England once. He got caught there. This was 30 years ago,” Gowda, who is now with BJP, told a news conference.

“Revanna and his wife, me and my wife went to England. There was a disaster,” Gowda said. “What’s happened now in Hassan happened there, too. I didn’t speak about it earlier. But I’m saying this now because of the case that’s before us,” he said. “Revanna did not have good behaviour.”