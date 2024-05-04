‘Revanna got caught in England for scandal 30 years ago’

Bengaluru: JD(S) lawmaker H D Revanna was “caught” in a Hassan-like sex scandal in England 30 years ago, former Mandya MP LR Shivarame Gowda claimed on Saturday.
Even Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said he has heard about Revanna’s 'English' escapade.
“This isn’t new for Revanna. He and I visited England once. He got caught there. This was 30 years ago,” Gowda, who is now with BJP, told a news conference.
“Revanna and his wife, me and my wife went to England. There was a disaster,” Gowda said. “What’s happened now in Hassan happened there, too. I didn’t speak about it earlier. But I’m saying this now because of the case that’s before us,” he said. “Revanna did not have good behaviour.”
Gowda even said that the special investigation team (SIT) probing Revanna and his son Prajwal for alleged sexual abuse would find evidence in England.
“Yes, I’ve heard about this,” Shivakumar said. “I’m told that (Revanna) was evicted from his hotel. He was the then prime minister’s son. All his stuff was taken out of the hotel. That’s all I know,” he said.
Going by what Gowda and Shivakumar have said, they must be referring to the time when Revanna’s father HD Deve Gowda became India’s prime minister in 1996. At the time, Revanna was the housing minister in the state.
