Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Revenue Act amendment applies only to DCs’ original orders: Karnataka High Court

'Amendments don't apply to revisional orders'.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 23:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 23:36 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtKarnataka Land Revenue Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us