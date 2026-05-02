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Revenue authorities have no jurisdiction on land under BBMP limits, says Karnataka High Court

A division comprising Justices D K Singh and T M Nadaf made this obeservation, while disposing of a batch of writ appeals.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 22:34 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 22:34 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsBBMP

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