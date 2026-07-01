Revenue Department officials should be accountable: DCM

<p>Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday described the Revenue Department as the ‘mother of all departments’ said it is the government department closest to the people. He urged officials and staff to adopt a more accountable and time-bound approach to public service, stressing that pending files should not remain on their tables.</p>.<p>He was speaking after inaugurating the Revenue Day, Journalist Day and Doctors’ Day programme at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.</p>.<p>Dr Parameshwara said officials must change their work culture, dispose of files promptly and discharge their responsibilities with honesty and efficiency. “The Revenue Department has existed since ancient times. Even princely states collected revenue, while the British adopted harsh measures for revenue collection, which eventually led to public revolts,” he said.</p>.<p>Referring to land administration, the deputy chief minister noted that land maps prepared centuries ago continue to be used despite the limited technology available at the time. However, inaccuracies in land records have created numerous disputes and legal battles, adversely affecting many families.</p>.<p>“There is an urgent need to leverage modern technology to rectify errors in land records. These mistakes have also become a major hurdle in notifying several revenue villages,” he said.</p>.<p>Dr Parameshwara said the government had been introducing technology over the past three years to expedite revenue administration and improve transparency. He called upon department personnel to work in real time and ensure that public grievances are addressed without delay.</p>.<p><strong>Promotions</strong></p>.<p>On promotions, he said the long-pending process would be completed soon. Tahsildars would be promoted from Grade-II to Grade-I and subsequently to the posts of assistant commissioners. “No promotions will remain pending in the next few months,” he assured.</p>.<p>He added that timely disposal of public work would enhance the credibility of both the Revenue Department and the government.</p>.<p><strong>On media</strong></p>.<p>Speaking on Journalist Day, Dr Parameshwara described media as the fourth pillar of democracy and urged journalists to remain impartial and avoid becoming judgmental. While acknowledging that the media had evolved with changing times, he said it should strive to set high professional standards.</p>.<p>He also called for greater introspection within the media and advised journalists to carefully assess the implications of news reports before publication, considering both their merits and their impact on society.</p>.<p>Speaking on Doctors’ Day, the DyCM appealed to medical professionals to continue serving society with dedication. “Like every profession, including politics, there are both good and bad doctors. The medical fraternity should always strive to provide quality healthcare and uphold public trust,” he said.</p>