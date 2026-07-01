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Revenue Department officials should be accountable: DCM

He was speaking after inaugurating the Revenue Day, Journalist Day and Doctors’ Day programme at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 21:10 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 21:10 IST
Karnataka News

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