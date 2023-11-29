Revenue dept to take up digitisation of land records on war footing

Bengaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday announced a slew of measures to give a fillip to digitisation of land records.
After reviewing his department here, the minister said that the state government has so far received 9,29,512 (9.30 lakh) applications for regularisation of Bagair Hukum Land in the state.
He said that the government now decided to digitize all cultivation records in the state, besides digitising the proceedings and biometric attendance of all committee members of Bagair Hukum committee.
Apart from this, the state government will also introduce a mobile application - E-Jama-Bandi by next year, in order to keep tab on the land available at each village accountant level, Gowda said.