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Homeindiakarnataka

Revenue inspector arrested in Karnataka’s Haveri for accepting bribe

According to Lokayukta DySP C Madhusudan, the official, posted at Kaginele in Byadagi taluk, was caught with Rs 5,000 bribe money.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 00:46 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 00:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakahaveri

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