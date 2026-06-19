Revenue inspector arrested in Karnataka’s Haveri for accepting bribe

<p>Haveri: Lokayukta police arrested Revenue Inspector Ramanagouda Channabasavagouda Dyamanagoudar on Thursday, on the charges of accepting a bribe for updating land records.</p>.<p>According to Lokayukta DySP C Madhusudan, the official, posted at Kaginele in Byadagi taluk, was caught with Rs 5,000 bribe money.</p>.<p>Farmer Nagaraj Olekar of Kashambi village had applied for correction of land records, seeking removal of a condition in column 11 and inclusion of an old condition. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 12,000 to carry out the work and was caught red-handed while accepting an advance of Rs 5,000 near Kummura Cross.</p>.<p>He was later taken to the Byadagi tahsildar's office for verification and then arrested.</p>