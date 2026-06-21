Revenue inspector trapped in Lokayukta net while accepting bribe in Karnataka's Byadgi

<p>Byadgi: Revenue Inspector R C Dyamanagoudra of Kaginele hobli was caught by the Lokayukta for allegedly demanding a bribe of <br>Rs 12,000 to modify land records by restoring an old condition in Column 11 of an agricultural land record instead of a newly imposed condition.</p>.<p>The complainants, Nagaraj Olekar and Sushilamma Kotihal, residents of Kasambi village in the taluk, alleged that the officer had demanded Rs 12,000 to make changes in Column 11 of Survey No. 13/2 of their agricultural land records. Frustrated by the demand, they lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta office in Haveri.</p>.<p>Acting on the complaint, Lokayukta officials, led by PSI Vishwanath Kabburi conducted a raid at around 1:00 pm on Thursday near Kummur Cross while the accused was allegedly accepting Rs 6,000 as bribe money. He was caught and taken for questioning.</p>