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Homeindiakarnataka

Revenue inspector trapped in Lokayukta net while accepting bribe in Karnataka's Byadgi

The complainants, Nagaraj Olekar and Sushilamma Kotihal, residents of Kasambi village in the taluk, alleged that the officer had demanded Rs 12,000 to make changes in their agricultural land records.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 01:35 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 01:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakahaveri

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