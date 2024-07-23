Revenue minister admits to illegal registration at sub-registrar offices

Expressing concern over the mushrooming of illegal layouts on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Vishwanath had said, “Registration is happening in a big way. In Yelahanka, Hesaraghatta and Madanayakanahalli, 100-110 revenue layouts are being registered every day. For one registration, the bribe is Rs 35,000-45,000. Where does this money go? They say it has to be sent to the top. I’m told that every month, Rs 8 crore must be collected by the sub-registrar,” he claimed.