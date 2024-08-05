Revenue Minister inspects roads damaged by rain in Chikkamagaluru, directs officials for repair work

Chikkamagaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda inspected the roads damaged by heavy rains in Chikkamagaluru on Monday. After the inspection, the minister said that officials in the district have been directed to take up repair works immediately.

The minister also inspected the collapsed Kavikal Gandi road leading to Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah and said "District has received 34 per cent excess rainfall. In the last 15 days, Malnad and coastal districts have received the highest rainfall, resulting in devastation. The government has considered the damages seriously and all efforts will be made to help the people."

"The collapsed roads can not be repaired in some places. They need to be rebuilt. I have asked the Deputy Commissioner to send a report within a week. The CM has agreed to release separate grants for the same. Suitable compensation will be paid for the crop loss," he said.