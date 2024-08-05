Revenue Minister inspects roads damaged by rain in Chikkamagaluru, directs officials for repair work

Chikkamagaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda inspected the roads damaged by heavy rains in Chikkamagaluru on Monday. After the inspection, the minister said that officials in the district have been directed to take up repair works immediately.
The minister also inspected the collapsed Kavikal Gandi road leading to Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah and said "District has received 34 per cent excess rainfall. In the last 15 days, Malnad and coastal districts have received the highest rainfall, resulting in devastation. The government has considered the damages seriously and all efforts will be made to help the people."
"The collapsed roads can not be repaired in some places. They need to be rebuilt. I have asked the Deputy Commissioner to send a report within a week. The CM has agreed to release separate grants for the same. Suitable compensation will be paid for the crop loss," he said.
The Minister said that land has been identified to relocate 17 families affected with landslides at Guddethota in Koppa taluk. It is difficult to find government land. Instructions have been given to identify and list such areas. The problem will be resolved soon, the minister said.
An investigation is ongoing regarding illegal land allotments that have occurred in Mudigere and Kadur taluks. According to the preliminary report, there is information indicating that officials are involved, said Krishna Byre Gowda.
Some have knowingly committed mistakes, while others have been involved unknowingly. There are even instances where forest land has been allotted. The question of forgiving anyone does not arise, he added.
Stating that there is shortage of staff in the revenue department, the Minister said that there is shortage of village accountants in the state. About 1000 VAs will be appointed in one month. About 750 post of surveyors are lying vacant in the state. Measures will be taken to fill the posts through KPSC.
