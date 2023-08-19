Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda directs DCs, ACs to clear 12k pending cases in next 3 months

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday directed the tahsildars, assistant commissioners (AC) and deputy commissioners (DC) to expedite the process of disposing of at least 12,000 pending cases in their respective courts over the next three months.
After the meeting with revenue officials here, Gowda pointed out that there are 6,856 cases ranging from six months to five years pending in the Bengaluru division of the courts of ACs and DCs. “I want a detailed compilation of disposed of cases during the next review meeting scheduled on September 10,” he instructed.
Coming down heavily on officials, Gowda questioned the officials why they have not cleared reserved orders, so far. “The Revenue department can make or break the image of any government. If the officials do not function well, it can cause heavy damage to the government. Therefore, I insist you (officials) all come prepared with details of cases disposed of, and clear all reserved orders at once,” he said.
He added that more than 45,482 cases are pending in various courts of Bengaluru Revenue division alone and expects that at least 12,000 cases to be disposed of in the next three months.
“Higher officials (ACs and DCs) must set high standards of commitment to dispose of the pending cases. If you show lethargy in disposing of cases, how will you be able to make tahsildars and other subordinates work efficiently,” he questioned angrily.
He also took officials to task for not completing house repair works that were launched in 2019 floods in the state. “The state government has cleared repair works of Rs 14.87 crore with a strict mandate that repair works must be completed within 45 days in 2019, but even to this date, there is no progress on these works. I want the officials to complete the repair works within the next 15 days,” he instructed. The minister also directed the officials to switch to e-office immediately in order to stop wasting time in posting and receiving letters. “Whenever files have come to me through the e-office, I have cleared them in just 2 days,” he pointed out.