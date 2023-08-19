Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda directs DCs, ACs to clear 12k pending cases in next 3 months

He also took officials to task for not completing house repair works that were launched in 2019 floods in the state. “The state government has cleared repair works of Rs 14.87 crore with a strict mandate that repair works must be completed within 45 days in 2019, but even to this date, there is no progress on these works. I want the officials to complete the repair works within the next 15 days,” he instructed. The minister also directed the officials to switch to e-office immediately in order to stop wasting time in posting and receiving letters. “Whenever files have come to me through the e-office, I have cleared them in just 2 days,” he pointed out.