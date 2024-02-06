Revenue official illegally grants Karnataka forest land worth Rs 500 crore

In his letter to the higher ups, the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban N Ravindra Kumar has said that Shivanna not only violated the law but kept his order dated October 26, 2021, under the wraps. "The assistant commissioner cum FSO ignored the forest laws to unilaterally settle the claims under the Land Revenue Act. He kept the order under the wraps even after two years without sending it to the departments concerned. Prima facie, this has been done to help the encroachers," the DCF wrote.