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Revise minimum wages to Rs 42,000 per month: AICCTU

The AICCTU also demanded a comprehensive state-wide inspection of all establishments - private and public - to check compliance with minimum wage notifications.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 22:05 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 22:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAICCTU

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