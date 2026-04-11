<p>Bengaluru: Workers from various sectors and establishments gathered at the Labour Department on Friday and demanded the revision of minimum wages to Rs 42,000 per month.</p>.<p>“The protest highlighted the long-standing failure of the state government to revise statutory minimum wages for several scheduled employments, the last revision having been carried out in the year 2017, leaving workers to bear the brunt of a gross erosion of their real wages over the intervening years,” the All India Central Council for Trade Unions said in a statement.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The AICCTU also demanded a comprehensive state-wide inspection of all establishments - private and public - to check compliance with minimum wage notifications. The delegation presented a memorandum to Joint Labour Commissioner Ravikumar.</p>