<p>Bengaluru: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has constituted the ‘Bhuvaneshwari Kannada Sangha’ to strengthen and implement Kannada at all levels within the university.</p>.<p>The decision follows a recent review meeting conducted by the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) at the university.</p>.<p>Based on the discussions, the authorities resolved to form the association, which will be headed by the vice-chancellor.</p>.RGUHS to shift to Ramanagara campus this year.<p>According to a circular issued by the university, the Sangha will ensure the implementation of Kannada in administration, printing, and other official work.</p>.<p>As per the notification, the Sangha will monitor and promote the use of Kannada in university administration and encourage officials and staff to correspond and write in Kannada.</p>.<p>It will also focus on publishing books on health sciences and health-related awareness topics in Kannada to make technical knowledge accessible to the wider public. Efforts will be made to publish material on healthy lifestyles in simple Kannada to improve community awareness.</p>