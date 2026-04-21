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Rich tributes to Basaveshwara in London

The ceremony also included a memorial for Lingayat leaders Bhemanna Khandre and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 23:57 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 23:57 IST
Karnataka NewsLondonBasaveshwara

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