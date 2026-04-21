<p>Bengaluru, DHNS: UK Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka Chandru Iyer paid tribute to 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara's statue near the British Parliament on the occasion of Basava Jayanti on Monday. </p><p>The ceremony also included a memorial for Lingayat leaders Bhemanna Khandre and Shamanur Shivashankarappa. </p><p>Iyer praised the Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation for establishing the monument, calling it a bridge between the UK and Karnataka. Dr Neeraj Patil, former mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth, urged Iyer to facilitate an official visit by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the UK to pay tribute at the site of the Basaveshwara statue.</p>