'Rift wide open': Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad attacks CM Siddaramaiah

In what is being seen as veiled attack against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Saturday said some people wearing a Hublot watch along with a panche (dhoti) cannot claim to be a Samajwadi (socialist), and one cannot become Devraj Urs (former CM known for social reforms) by sitting in his car. Though he did not take any names during his speech, it was quite apparent that the comments were directed at Siddaramaiah, considering the references he made to.