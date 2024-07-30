Rise in water level in rivers maroon low lying areas in Dakshina Kannada

Shops flooded

Shopkeepers were inconvenienced after water entered the shops at Olapete in Bantwal. Many were seen shifting the materials to the safer locations.

The landslide at Amtadi on B C Road-Polali road disrupted movement of vehicles. Mudslips have also been experienced on several locations on B C Road- Poonjalkatte stretch. Heaps of soil from mudslip has entered a farmland at Decchar in Maninalklur village. Water had reached till the road in Adamkudru on the outskirts of Mangaluru and people were using the boats to reach their houses and also to reach the anchored fishing boats.

River water has entered the national highway at Panjala in Uppinangady and vehicles waded through the flooded road.

Following heavy rainfall, Belthangady tahsildar had declared holiday for schools. Water logged roads at Ujire, Guruvayanakere inconvenienced the motorists.