Rising against the headwinds: The remarkable journey of Saraswathi Nagarajan

<p>In 1964, a leading Kannada daily carried an article lauding a young woman named Saraswathi who was pursuing a BE degree at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), defying the prevailing belief that engineering was not a field for women.</p>.<p>When Saraswathi graduated with distinction in 1966 and joined Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a bright future seemed assured. It was easy to imagine her rising through the ranks to become a general manager or beyond. Yet that did not happen. She eventually retired as the deputy general manager at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The reason, however, was not the proverbial glass ceiling at either organisation.</p>.<p>The life of Saraswathi Nagarajan illustrates the personal challenges and difficult choices that many talented women continue to face, choices that often shape the trajectory of their careers. As the world celebrates International Women in Engineering Day on June 23, the journey of this woman engineer of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> deserves to be remembered.</p>.'Vinasha Kale': BB12 Kannada’s viral sensation Malli Mallamma begins her showbiz journey.<p>Born in Bengaluru in 1945, Saraswathi was a brilliant student. In 1963, she completed her BSc from Mysore University with a High First Class, which then meant securing more than 75% marks. Encouraged by her father, she applied for the three-year BE programme at IISc and appeared for a three-hour entrance test. She was selected and joined the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.</p>.<p>Upon graduating in 1966, she joined BEL's Special Projects Team (SPT) as a probationary engineer. Those were the early years of indigenous development of airborne electronic systems and a team under SPT was working on airborne communication equipment for fighter aircraft. Saraswathi reported to C Nagarajan, an MTech graduate. She recalls his restless brilliance even today. The two eventually fell in love and married in 1968.</p>.<p>A year later, while pregnant with her first child, Saraswathi joined a team that travelled to Sulur Air Force Station near Coimbatore to test the communication system. Their first son was born in 1969.</p>.<p>In 1970, the government decided to shift the development of airborne equipment to HAL in Hyderabad. Nagarajan and Saraswathi moved there in 1972, where their second son was born.</p>.<p>HAL opened new opportunities for Saraswathi.</p>.<p>“I was sent to the United States for training in thick- and thin-film electronic circuits. On returning, I established a Hybrid Microelectronics Circuits Laboratory at HAL, Hyderabad,” she recalled. </p>.<p>The company had already sponsored Nagarajan to Cranfield University, UK.</p>.<p><strong>Unexpected turn</strong></p>.<p>Just when everything seemed to be perfect, Nagarajan impulsively resigned from HAL and joined the Semiconductor Complex in Chandigarh. However, deteriorating health forced him to return, and he rejoined BEL in Bengaluru in 1978. </p>.<p>Saraswathi, meanwhile, secured a transfer to HAL's Aircraft Design Bureau (ADB) in Bengaluru. Since it was a transfer requested by her, she lost her seniority. </p>.<p>Even after returning to <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, Nagarajan's health did not improve. His parents lived in Chennai, and the family felt better medical facilities would be available there. In 1985, he took a transfer to BEL's newly established Madras unit.</p>.<p>Faced with a difficult decision, Saraswathi resigned from HAL in October 1985 and moved to Chennai with her family.</p>.<p>Tragedy struck just months later. Nagarajan passed away in January 1986.</p>.<p>Eventually, Saraswathi returned to Bengaluru with two young sons and rented a house. She now had to rebuild her life. </p>.<p><strong>Second innings</strong></p>.<p>Fortunately, her expertise and professional reputation opened doors.</p>.<p>“I was back at HAL in 1987 and joined ADB again. My juniors were now my seniors,” she recalled.</p>.<p>Around the same time, India's ambitious Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme had begun taking shape. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), established in 1984, was spearheading the indigenous fighter aircraft project that would later become Tejas.</p>.<p>A team of scientists from HAL and the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) were brought together for the effort. Saraswathi became the first woman engineer from HAL to join the LCA team. Dr Rajeshwari Ramamurthy of NAL was the first woman scientist associated with the programme.</p>.<p>From then on, Saraswathi never looked back.</p><p>She made significant contributions to the avionics and flight-control systems of both the Light Combat Aircraft and the Hindustan Jet Trainer programme. Her outstanding contribution to the field of engineering earned her the Suman Sharma Award from the Institution of Engineers in 2003.</p>