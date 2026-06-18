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Rising against the headwinds: The remarkable journey of Saraswathi Nagarajan

Nemichandra traces the journey of a pioneering engineer who overcame personal adversity to carve a place for herself in Indian aviation
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 22:29 IST
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Saraswathi Nagarajan.

Saraswathi Nagarajan. 

Credit: Photo by author

Saraswathi with husband C Nagarajan and her sons.

Saraswathi with husband C Nagarajan and her sons. 

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 17 June 2026, 22:29 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaEngineer

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