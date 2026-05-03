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Rising e-waste, weak recycling choke Karnataka

The Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policy is expected to ease down and regulate the sector better.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 00:06 IST
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"Obsolete computer electronics equipment for recycling" Electronics Recycling
"Obsolete computer electronics equipment for recycling" Electronics Recycling
E Waste
E Waste
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Published 03 May 2026, 00:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKSPCBrecyclingE-waste

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