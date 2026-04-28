Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

River terns shy away from Bhadra as weeds ravage nesting site

Researchers and forest department officials used to record more than 10,000 pairs of river terns nesting on the three to four islands in BTR between February and June.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 20:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 20:55 IST
Karnataka NewsBhadra backwaters

Follow us on :

Follow Us