Rivers regain glory in Chikkamagaluru, thanks to rain

Chikkamagaluru: It is raining good news in Chikkamagaluru district as the rivers originating here are in full spate. The district has regained its lifeline after pre-monsoon and monsoon showers.
Taluks in the malnad region of the district were hit by drought last year, due to scanty rainfall. The rivers were empty as the lowest rainfall was recorded in ten years.
However, the rain Gods have been compassionate this time, making people happy.
The region has received 60 cm rainfall from January till date. This is equal to the conventional rainfall, as per the estimation by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).
In the entire district, Kalasa taluk has received 14 percent less than the traditional rainfall. In the rest of the taluks, the rainfall has been more than the conventional rainfall. Chikkamagaluru taluk has received the highest, 60 per cent rainfall. 56 percent additional rainfall has been recorded in Ajjampura in the plain region.
Tunga, Bhadra, Hemavathi, Nethravathi and Vedavathi rivers originate in the district. Streams and rivulets too, take birth in the region. If the rivers are full in the region, half of Karnataka will get water throughout the year.
People in the district are expecting good rains in July as well.
