Rivers regain glory in Chikkamagaluru, thanks to rain

Chikkamagaluru: It is raining good news in Chikkamagaluru district as the rivers originating here are in full spate. The district has regained its lifeline after pre-monsoon and monsoon showers.

Taluks in the malnad region of the district were hit by drought last year, due to scanty rainfall. The rivers were empty as the lowest rainfall was recorded in ten years.

However, the rain Gods have been compassionate this time, making people happy.