Road accident deaths fall in Karnataka, reveals police data

Road crash deaths across Karnataka have fallen compared to last year, according to data shared by the state police.
Until the end of July, the state has recorded a total of 6,797 deaths due to road crashes, compared to 7,233 people killed last year.
In total, the state recorded 12,332 deaths on roads in 2023.
While 3,122 deaths occurred in the past three months last year, the number stands at 2,674 for the same period this year. In Bengaluru, 65 deaths were recorded in July 2024, compared to 72 last July.
According to Alok Kumar, ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety), this is a result of blackspot rectification work in collaboration with local authorities and increased police presence on the roads.
“It is a combination of factors. One thing is blackspot rectification efforts. We are also improving enforcement efforts through drives and police visibility, which we are seeing is creating a deterrence effect,” he said.
This has worked, especially in Belagavi and Tumakuru districts, he noted, where police presence at places reporting frequent accidents has led motorists to slow down and exercise caution.
Kumar, however, admitted that there was much left to be done to bring the numbers down further.
“We need to work towards increasing rule compliance among road users, even pedestrians. The behaviour of drivers needs to change because there is a lack of safe and defensive driving being observed today,” he said.
Published 17 August 2024, 22:18 IST