Road to Perdition? The MUDA 'scam' timeline

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday put Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a spot by sanctioning his prosecution over corruption charges in the allotment of plots by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
The allegations against the CM's family pertain to the following developments:
a. If a layout was formed and sites allotted to various people in 2001, how did Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law purchase 'agricultural' land in 2004?
b. What 'agricultural' land was converted for non-agricultural use in 2005?
c. And, what land was gifted to the CM's wife in 2010 when a layout had been formed there in 2001?
In view of Governor Gehlot's decision, we take a look at the MUDA 'scam' timeline.
Preliminary notification issued to acquire land measuring 3.16 acres belonging to one Ninga bin Javara to form the 3rd phase of the Devanur Layout.
Final notification issued to acquire 3.16 acres of land.
Land denotified from acquisition process.
The denotified land is used to form the 3rd phase of the Devanur Layout and sites are allotted.
Land restored in the name of the original holder.
Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjunaswamy purchases the 3.16 acres of ‘agricultural’ land.
Land purchased by Mallikarjunaswamy converted for non-agricultural purposes.
Mallikarjunaswamy gifts the land to his sister Parvathi, Siddaramaiah’s wife.
Parvathi seeks compensation in lieu of her land being used up by MUDA.
MUDA decides to award alternative sites to Parvathi, admits having erred in using denotified land to form a layout.
MUDA decides to award alternative sites on a 50:50 basis, which means Parvathi will get half the land back in the form of developed plots.
Parvathi again petitions MUDA seeking alternative sites as compensation.
Parvathi gets 14 plots in Vijayanagar 3rd phase.
Govt scraps the 50:50 scheme.
Siddaramaiah seeks compensation of Rs 62 crore, says his land was usurped.
Govt sets up one-man inquiry commission to probe illegalities.
Speaker U T Khader denies permission to discuss the MUDA scam in the Assembly.
Governor issues show-cause notice to Siddaramaiah after being petitioned by social activist T J Abraham.
Cabinet urges Governor to withdraw show-cause notice to CM.
CM responds to notice, denies allegations.
Opposition BJP-JD(S) foot march to Mysuru.
Governor accords investigation sanction against Siddaramaiah.
