ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Road to Perdition? The MUDA 'scam' timeline

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday put Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a spot by sanctioning his prosecution over corruption charges in the allotment of plots by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 17 August 2024, 10:46 IST

The allegations against the CM's family pertain to the following developments:

a. If a layout was formed and sites allotted to various people in 2001, how did Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law purchase 'agricultural' land in 2004?
b. What 'agricultural' land was converted for non-agricultural use in 2005?
c. And, what land was gifted to the CM's wife in 2010 when a layout had been formed there in 2001?

In view of Governor Gehlot's decision, we take a look at the MUDA 'scam' timeline.

September 1992

Preliminary notification issued to acquire land measuring 3.16 acres belonging to one Ninga bin Javara to form the 3rd phase of the Devanur Layout.

February 1998

Final notification issued to acquire 3.16 acres of land.

May 1998

Land denotified from acquisition process.

2001

The denotified land is used to form the 3rd phase of the Devanur Layout and sites are allotted.

November 2003

Land restored in the name of the original holder.

August 2004

Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjunaswamy purchases the 3.16 acres of ‘agricultural’ land. 

July 2005

Land purchased by Mallikarjunaswamy converted for non-agricultural purposes.

October 2010

Mallikarjunaswamy gifts the land to his sister Parvathi, Siddaramaiah’s wife.

June 2014

Parvathi seeks compensation in lieu of her land being used up by MUDA.

December 2017

 MUDA decides to award alternative sites to Parvathi, admits having erred in using denotified land to form a layout.

November 2020

MUDA decides to award alternative sites on a 50:50 basis, which means Parvathi will get half the land back in the form of developed plots.

October 2021

Parvathi again petitions MUDA seeking alternative sites as compensation.

January 2022

Parvathi gets 14 plots in Vijayanagar 3rd phase.

October 2023

Govt scraps the 50:50 scheme.

July 4, 2024

Siddaramaiah seeks compensation of Rs 62 crore, says his land was usurped.

July 14, 2024

Govt sets up one-man inquiry commission to probe illegalities.

July 24, 2024

Speaker U T Khader denies permission to discuss the MUDA scam in the Assembly.

July 26, 2024

Governor issues show-cause notice to Siddaramaiah after being petitioned by social activist T J Abraham.

August 1, 2024

Cabinet urges Governor to withdraw show-cause notice to CM.

August 3, 2024

CM responds to notice, denies allegations.

August 3-10, 2024

Opposition BJP-JD(S) foot march to Mysuru.

August 17, 2024

Governor accords investigation sanction against Siddaramaiah.

Published 17 August 2024, 10:46 IST
