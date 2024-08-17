Road to Perdition? The MUDA 'scam' timeline

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday put Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a spot by sanctioning his prosecution over corruption charges in the allotment of plots by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The allegations against the CM's family pertain to the following developments:

a. If a layout was formed and sites allotted to various people in 2001, how did Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law purchase 'agricultural' land in 2004?

b. What 'agricultural' land was converted for non-agricultural use in 2005?

c. And, what land was gifted to the CM's wife in 2010 when a layout had been formed there in 2001?

In view of Governor Gehlot's decision, we take a look at the MUDA 'scam' timeline.