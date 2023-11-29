Roads flooded after water released on trial basis from Yettinahole project check dam in Karnataka's Hassan

Sakleshpur (Hassan district): Water released on an experimental basis from a check dam of the Yettinahole project, for the last three days, has left the roads and nearby places inundated due to leakage at several points.

Water was released from Kadumane check dam, through a 6-km long pipeline, on a trial basis for three days. Water leakage was observed in the pipes at Mallalagadde, Dekala, Kambaradi and other places, coming under Hebbasale Gram Panchayat limits.

The main road at Dekhala village has collapsed due to leakage in the pipeline. A four-wheeler belonging to the Coffee Board moving the stretch got stuck in a deep pothole.

The residents of Dekhala village explained that a vibration was experienced in the houses nearby, when the water was released in the underground pipeline, due to the pressure. The residents ran out of the house due to fear, they said.

The authorities had released water to the water storage unit at Doddsagara from eight pumps, to test the flow on the 6-km stretch.

According to Water Board Executive Engineer Venkatesh, the underground pipes were laid around 5 to 6 years ago. Hence, the welding has come out at some places. Besides, there was water leakage due to technical issues. The trials were conducted to study the leakage issues and also the pressure of water flow, he said.

Water being released has been stopped immediately. The repair works are being taken up ensuring that the roads and any other public property are not damaged. There is no need for any anxiety among the villagers. The department would respond immediately to any kind of problem, he assured.

Meanwhile, the residents of Dadahalli, Kambaradi, Hebbasale, Gurjenahalli and others alleged substandard works and expressed fear of any mishaps due to the force of water released. They even warned of staging protests.

Dayananda, Hebbasale gram panchayat vice president said, water released on trial basis has caused inconvenience, due to substandard works. If the water is released with the same pressure during the rainy season, the houses, roads and property may get washed away, he said.