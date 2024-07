Roads remain under water in Chikkamagaluru district due to heavy rains

Chikkamagaluru/ Madikeri: The copious rainfall since Monday night has inundated bridges and roads in Chikkamagaluru district, thus losing connectivity to villages. As a precautionary measure, the district administration on Tuesday has declared holiday for schools and colleges in five taluks of the district.

Holidays have been declared in Kalasa, Mudigere, Koppa, N R Pura and Sringeri taluks.

Following bountiful showers, Balehonnur- Magundi road has remained under water and movement of vehicles has been restricted. River Bhadra is flowing on roads at Teppadagundi, Bairegudda on Kalasa- Balehonnur road and vehicular movement has been suspended.