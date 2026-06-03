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Homeindiakarnataka

Robbers target farmhouse, escape with gold jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh in Hassan

The rorbbers threatened the couple with machete, and escaped with gold ornaments and Rs 2 lakh cash.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimeHassanrobbery

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