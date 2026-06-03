Robbers target farmhouse, escape with gold jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh in Hassan

<p>Hassan: Miscreants gained entry into a lone farmhouse at Manipura village in Alur taluk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=hassan">Hassan </a>district, and escaped with gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh and Rs 2 lakh cash, after threatening the residents on late Tuesday night. </p><p>Chandru, a car driver of a retired Tehsildar, was residing in the house with his wife. A three-member gang barged into the house breaking open the back door. The robbers, according to primary reports, threatened the couple with machete and escaped with gold ornaments and cash. </p>.Hassan: Body of hotel owner exhumed on suspicion of murder by wife, son.<p>As the house was located in centre of the farm, the robbery did not gain attention. The movement of the robbers have been recorded in the CCTV camera at the house. Police have launched a probe based on the CCTV footage. </p><p>Alur police rushed to the spot as soon as the news of the robbery broke and fingerprint experts along with dog squad visited the spot to collect evidence. A special team has been formed to nab the accused, police said.</p>