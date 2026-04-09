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Root canal treatment now part of AB-ArK scheme: Karnataka Health department

Karnataka government will cater to up to 50,000 cases or Rs five crore, whichever is less, the order read.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 21:12 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 21:12 IST
Karnataka NewsHealth Department

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