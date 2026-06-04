Rooted in green action: How two farmers built a green corridor in Karnataka's Gubbi

<p>A decade ago, the road between Hallenahalli and Yalachihalli in Gubbi taluk had far fewer trees than it does today. Many of the mature trees that once lined the stretch had been cut down over the years. Even plantation drives by the forest department fell short, as saplings struggled to survive without sustained care. </p><p>For Geeta (37) and Yatish (47), farmers and friends from the area, the changing landscape was difficult to accept. They had grown up under the trees and carried memories tied to them.</p>.<p>“Our first step was to assess the problem,” recalls Yatish. “With inputs from two friends working on sustainable farming, we began a tree census in and around the two villages.”</p>.Rooted in green action: Nature as a lesson in Karnataka's Bantwal.<p>The findings were revealing. The number of trees with a girth of over three feet was alarmingly low. The problem, they realised, was not the lack of plantation drives but poor survival.</p>.<p>So, the duo approached farmers, encouraging them to plant trees along field boundaries, but the response was lukewarm. So, they decided to take the lead themselves.</p>.<p>Instead of starting fresh, they focused on reviving existing plantations. Along the Kadaba–K G Temple Road, forest department saplings were struggling, prompting them to dig trenches and mulch the soil to improve moisture retention. Gradually, the saplings recovered, and today the stretch stands greener, serving as a model for others.</p>.Rooted in green action: Chamarajanagar auditor plants 17,000 trees across district.<p>In 2016, they joined hands with the social forestry division of the Forest Department to plant around 1,000 saplings of native species such as neem, mahogany, tamarind and fig along a 10-km stretch and at nearby sites.</p>.<p>Once a sapling is planted in a public space, the Forest Department has to look after it for three years. But it often faces a shortage of human resources for the task. Geeta and Yatish filled that gap in this area. They cared for the plants without any remuneration.</p>.<p>But they soon realised that protecting trees required more than water and <br>soil.</p>.<p>“Saving roadside trees is the toughest part,” says Geeta. “Most trees are cut for infrastructure works while some are lopped for cattle feed.” To address that challenge, they turned to awareness. And they chose to start with children.</p>.The green guardian of Karnataka's Karighatta Hill.<p>The two began visiting schools and speaking to students about tree care. Soon, the topics expanded to include reducing plastic use, conserving water and adopting environmentally responsible habits. In parallel, Yatish and Geeta spent time learning from experts to deepen their own understanding of environmental issues. Yatish converted part of his three-acre farm into a space housing rare plant species.</p>.<p>They then began planting native trees in government school campuses and launched a programme called Tree Friend under which each student was assigned a tree to care for. </p>.<p>“The trees planted by Geeta and Yatish have transformed our school campus into a mini forest,” says Chennabasappa, a teacher at Dasarakallahalli School.</p>.<p>During summer, he says, they devised simple ways to keep saplings alive. Discarded plastic bottles were used for slow watering, while mulching helped reduce evaporation.</p>.<p><strong>Motivating students</strong></p>.<p>Their work soon spread to eight to ten schools across the region. In 2019, they formed Hakki Pakka Balaga, a group with 15 to 20 high school students who helped maintain plantations and participate in environmental campaigns. Motivated by the duo, the students also became active messengers of conservation in their communities. A YouTube channel followed, where children uploaded videos about environmental practices and lessons they had learnt. </p>.<p>“Though aware of organic farming, my parents believed chemical fertilisers gave better yields. After Geeta and Yatish taught us to make organic manure from arecanut waste, I persuaded them to try it for ragi and vegetables. The yield, to their surprise, matched that of chemical fertilisers,” says Omkar, a degree student associated with Hakki Pakka Balaga since his high school days.</p>.<p>One issue that concerned the duo was the widespread burning of arecanut waste. After experimenting with different methods, they developed a process to convert it into fertiliser, which has been well received by farmers in the area.</p>.<p>According to Deputy Range Forest Officer Keshav Murthy, who previously worked in Gubbi, the green cover in parts of Gubbi taluk has visibly improved because of the sustained efforts of Geeta and Yatish.</p>.<p>He notes that the duo has often faced resistance from both officials involved in infrastructure projects and local interests. “But they do not let go of trees easily,” he says.</p>