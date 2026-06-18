Rooted in local jackfruit heritage

<p>On a June morning, an unusual queue formed at a mango and jackfruit mela in Sullia, <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> district. Those waiting carried an unusual item — small twigs cut from jackfruit trees growing in their backyards, plantations or ancestral homesteads. </p><p><br>To an outsider, the twigs, or scions, looked ordinary. To those who carried them, they were priceless.</p><p>Some of the twigs had been cut from trees that have stood for decades. They came from cherished family heirlooms known for their distinctive taste, aroma, fruit size or unusual fruiting season. Their owners feared that as the trees aged, these unique local varieties could disappear altogether. </p><p>That concern brought them to the mela organised last week by Team Ubar, Sullia Farmers Producer Company Limited, Pranava Souharda Sahakari Sangha and Suddi Krishi Arivu Kendra.</p><p>What unfolded over the next three days transformed the festival from a fruit exhibition into a people-driven grassroots conservation effort.</p><p>At the centre of the activity was jackfruit grafting expert Anil Kumar of Kabaka in Puttur, better known among horticulture enthusiasts as "Jack" Anil. </p><p>Weeks before the mela, Anil had issued an appeal through social media. Anyone possessing an old, rare or unique jackfruit tree could bring a healthy scion and have it grafted free of cost. To make the process easier, he even released a video explaining how to identify and collect suitable scions.</p><p>The response surpassed all expectations.</p>. <p>People arrived from Sullia and neighbouring villages carrying scions from trees they wished to preserve. As one participant after another stepped forward, Anil patiently grafted the scions onto rootstocks and handed back living replicas of beloved trees.</p><p>By the end of the three-day event, Anil had prepared 930 grafted plants for 163 farmers using scions collected from 237 trees. </p><p>The enthusiasm was evident from the very first day. Anil had brought around 500 rootstocks, onto which the scion is grafted, assuming they would be sufficient. But, he grafted 380 plants for 72 farmers on the first day alone.</p><p>“I was thrilled by the response. Such an initiative should have been organised much earlier. It was like patients eagerly waiting for a specialist doctor,” he said.</p><p>Watching Anil demonstrate the art of grafting, enthusiasts took home nearly 100 rootstocks from him, so that they can graft the jackfruit tree in their backyards and conserve it. </p><p><br><strong>Vanishing varieties</strong> </p><p>For Anil, the initiative addresses a growing concern.</p><p>In recent years, imported and hybrid jackfruit varieties have become increasingly popular because they bear fruit quickly. But he worries that the rush towards newer varieties may come at the cost of traditional ones.</p><p>“Several new varieties have become popular because they yield quickly. But many of these do not live as long as our indigenous trees,” he said.</p><p>“There are numerous local varieties that people have an emotional attachment to because of their unique taste, aroma and characteristics. We want to ensure that such trees are not lost,” he said.</p><p>For him, the campaign is as much about rekindling interest in conserving local jackfruit varieties as it is about preserving the trees themselves for future generations. </p><p>Following Anil’s instructional video, Hariprasad Challa from Elimale in Sullia was able to identify a suitable scion and bring it to the mela. Anil successfully prepared two saplings using it.</p><p>“I had earlier tried grafting rambutan but was unsuccessful. Watching Anil at work makes grafting look easy, but it is far more challenging than it appears,” he said.</p><p>Another participant, Sudhakar N from Mugeradka in Uppinangady, arrived carrying a scion from a superior jackfruit tree that is more than 45 years old.</p><p>“The tree grows only about 15 feet tall and produces about 10 to 15 fruits annually, but it is cherished for its taste and low gum content compared to other varieties,” he said.</p><p>During the grafting process, Anil observed that the tree appeared similar to certain jackfruit varieties in Kerala.</p><p>“As I had no knowledge of grafting, I never attempted it all these years,” Sudhakar admitted.</p><p>For veteran agriculture journalist Shree Padre, who also carried a scion to the event, the initiative demonstrated the deep-rooted conservation culture in the coastal belt.</p><p>“An individual developing germplasm through grafting is one thing. Here, common people themselves have come forward to preserve the trees growing in their backyards for future generations,” he said, describing the initiative as an extraordinary example of community participation in conservation of jackfruit diversity.</p><p>According to Shree Padre, the region has a long tradition of conserving fruit varieties. Over the past three years, the Nada Maavu Mitraru (NaMaMi) group has trained 400 to 500 people in grafting indigenous mango varieties, helping those who wished to conserve distinctive trees. However, many more people are keen to conserve such unique trees but lack either the technical expertise or the opportunity to do so. </p><p>“This initiative has shown a simple way forward and could become a trendsetter,” he said.</p><p><strong>Continued efforts</strong></p><p>The conservation effort does not end with the mela. Since grafting during the monsoon season can be challenging, Anil has promised continued support.</p><p>“If any grafts fail, participants can again bring scions from their trees and I will regraft them free of cost,” he said, adding that a WhatsApp group would be created to assist participants.</p><p>Similar conservation efforts are underway in Kerala too, where conservation enthusiast Shyju Machathi has launched a "Call Before You Cut" campaign aimed at preserving indigenous mango trees through grafting, before they are felled. </p><p>Likewise, nursery owner Vittal Patil of Brahmavar has been conserving wild mango varieties through similar grafting efforts.</p><p>Padre believes the model demonstrated in Sullia can be replicated across the country.</p>