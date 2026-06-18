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Homeindiakarnataka

Rooted in local jackfruit heritage

Naina J A writes about a grafting campaign that reflected the culture of conserving fruit diversity in coastal Karnataka
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 22:27 IST
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A jackfruit tree on the campus of the Horticulture College, Tamaka, Kolar, home to Karnataka's first Jackfruit Progeny Orchard.

A jackfruit tree on the campus of the Horticulture College, Tamaka, Kolar, home to Karnataka's first Jackfruit Progeny Orchard.

Credit: DH Photo/KRISHNAM R

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Published 17 June 2026, 22:27 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaJackfruit

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