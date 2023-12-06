K'taka: Row over barking of dog ends in acid attack, pet owner injured

Narasimharajapura (Chikkamagaluru): A fight that broke out between two families in the neighbourhood over barking of a dog ended in an acid attack on the owner of the dog, at Halukaragunda village in Narasimharajapura taluk in Chikkamagaluru district.

The injured is Sundar Raj, who owned a pet dog. Alleging that barking of the dog was inconveniencing the neighbours, James and Mariamma entered into an argument with Sundar Raj.

There was a heated argument between them. Alleging that Sundar Raj had abused them in the name of a dog, James allegedly threw acid on Sundar Raj.