K'taka: Row over barking of dog ends in acid attack, pet owner injured

Narasimharajapura (Chikkamagaluru): A fight that broke out between two families in the neighbourhood over barking of a dog ended in an acid attack on the owner of the dog, at Halukaragunda village in Narasimharajapura taluk in Chikkamagaluru district.
The injured is Sundar Raj, who owned a pet dog. Alleging that barking of the dog was inconveniencing the neighbours, James and Mariamma entered into an argument with Sundar Raj.
There was a heated argument between them. Alleging that Sundar Raj had abused them in the name of a dog, James allegedly threw acid on Sundar Raj.
Seriously injured Sundar Raj is undergoing treatment at McGann District Hospital, in Shivamogga.
James and Mariamma are absconding following the incident, said the police.
A case has been registered at Narasimharajapura taluk.