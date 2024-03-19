Row over cleric's appointment as Karnataka Urdu Academy chairman

Urdu playwright and the dialogue writer for Malgudi Days Zafer Mohiyuddin said: “Urdu is a syncretic language. Many of its great poets have been Hindus and Sikhs, such as Munshi Premchand, Raghupati Sahay Firaq Gorakhpuri and Sampooran Singh Kalra Gulzar. In Karnataka, we had such worthies as Muddanna Manzar, Siddaiah Puranik, Dharam Singh and Raj Premi. It’s a pity that the academy doesn’t have a non-Muslim member.”