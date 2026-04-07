Rowdy-sheeter arrested for bar brawl, assaulting police in Karnataka's Haliyal

<p>Haliyal: Local police on Sunday, arrested rowdy-sheeter Manjunath alias Machh Manja, who had allegedly created panic among the public by causing a disturbance outside a bar in the town.</p>.<p>He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.</p>.<p>According to police, the accused, after consuming alcohol, created a ruckus, assaulted police personnel and fled the scene.</p>.<p>The video of the incident had gone viral on social media sites. Following the episode, a PSI and two police personnel were suspended and a case was registered.</p>.<p>Treating the matter seriously, police traced and arrested Manjunath near Tasgaon in Maharashtra’s Sangli district and brought him back to Haliyal.</p>.<p>He had reportedly been evading arrest by avoiding the use of a mobile phone. Police, under the guidance of SP, eventually tracked him with technical assistance and sent him to jail.</p>