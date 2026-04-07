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Homeindiakarnataka

Rowdy-sheeter arrested for bar brawl, assaulting police in Karnataka's Haliyal

According to police, the accused, after consuming alcohol, created a ruckus, assaulted police personnel and fled the scene.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 18:40 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 18:40 IST
Karnataka NewsCrime

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