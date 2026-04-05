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Rowdy sheeter arrested under Goonda Act in Karnataka's Udupi

Ganesh Poojary, son of Sadhu Poojary and a resident of Kaudooru village in Karkala taluk, has been involved in multiple criminal cases.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 04:28 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 04:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeUdupi

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