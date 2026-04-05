<p>Udupi: Ganesh Poojary (48), a rowdy sheeter from the Karkala Town Police Station limits, has been detained under the Goonda Act following an order issued by the district authorities. According to the police, the detention order was passed by the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district on April 4, based on a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police.</p>.Bengaluru police arrest former rowdy sheeter under KCOCA.<p>Ganesh Poojary, son of Sadhu Poojary and a resident of Kaudooru village in Karkala taluk, has been involved in multiple criminal cases. A total of 11 cases have been registered against him at the Karkala Town Police Station, including four cases of attempt to murder, one case of robbery, three cases of assault, one case of unlawful assembly, one case of gambling, and another miscellaneous offence.</p><p>Police records indicate that one of the cases has resulted in conviction, while seven cases have ended in acquittal. One case is currently under trial, and two others are under investigation.</p><p>The DC has ordered that the accused be lodged at the Central Prison in Kalaburagi as part of the preventive detention measure.</p>