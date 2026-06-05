Royalty shock for stone crusher owners in Dharwad

<p>Dharwad: In an effort to safeguard the public resources and tackle revenue loss, the state government has now turned its attention to stone quarrying and crusher units across the state. After a drone survey of the Mines and Geology Department six months ago, it was claimed that several crusher owners extracted minerals beyond the permitted limits, causing revenue loss to the state exchequer. Thus, the government has initiated the recovery process of royalty dues.</p>.<p>The government issued notices to crusher owners who were accused of extracting and transporting building stone beyond audited limits and through encroachment of quarry boundaries. They were asked to clear the dues under One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme. But such notices have caused concern among crusher owners.</p>.IIIT-Dharwad team transforming ideas into impactful solutions.<p>Notices have been issued to more than a thousand crusher owners across various districts of Karnataka. In Dharwad district alone, notices have been served to 109 of the 189 crusher units. These notices demand payment of a total royalty amount of Rs 115.5 crore.</p>.<p>According to the notices, crusher owners who extracted stone beyond permitted limits within their leased area must pay Rs 70 per tonne, while those accused of illegal mining outside authorised boundaries must pay Rs 140 per tonne. The notices have created significant financial pressure on the industry.</p>.<p>Senior Geologist Umesh Bugari informed that notices have not yet been issued to the remaining 80 crusher units due to technical issues related to mining area assessments, but they are likely to receive notices in the coming days. He added that crusher owners have been asked to pay the royalty amount within six months of receiving the notices.</p>.<p><strong>Owners alarmed</strong></p>.<p>Crusher owners have been shocked by the notices issued by the Mines and Geology Department. While some have been asked to pay amounts running into lakhs of rupees, others face demands worth several crores.</p>.<p>Owners argue that they already pay royalty every year and question the issuance of additional notices for alleged excess mining. They have also opposed the government's decision that failure to pay within six months could result in a penalty of up to five times the royalty amount.</p>.<p>Reacting to the development, Dharwad District Crusher Owners’ Association former president Raghu Lakkannavar, termed the notices demanding lakhs of rupees in additional royalty as an unscientific move.</p>.<p>He said crusher owners would soon convene a meeting to discuss the issue and decide on future action. He pointed out that although the market price of crushed stone has not increased significantly, the cost of inputs required for production has nearly tripled. As a result, profit margins have declined substantially.</p>.<p>"Many crusher units have continued operations for years relying solely on the stone and mining business. If the government suddenly demands such huge royalty payments, where are owners supposed to find the money?” he questioned.</p>.<p>Raghu Lakkannavar said, "Imposing royalty penalties on crusher owners to improve the state's financial condition and sustain guarantee schemes is an unscientific approach. Crusher owners will hold a meeting and take a collective decision on the next course of action.”</p>.<p>Overall, while the Mines and Geology Department's move could help strengthen the state's revenue resources, it has simultaneously created financial challenges for crusher owners across Karnataka, he added.</p>