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Homeindiakarnataka

Royalty shock for stone crusher owners in Dharwad

The government issued notices to crusher owners who were accused of extracting and transporting building stone beyond audited limits and through encroachment of quarry boundaries.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 18:33 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 18:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharwad

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