<p>Bengaluru: Bommanahalli BJP MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sathish-reddy">Satish Reddy</a> on Tuesday swore on Mahatma Gandhi in the Assembly to say that a bribe of Rs 100 per sq ft was being charged to approve the construction of big apartments in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>“Nobody is building and construction workers have been rendered jobless,” Reddy said during a debate on Bengaluru development. </p><p>“There’s a bribe of Rs 100 per sq ft on building plan approvals for big apartments. The Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) charges Rs 20 less. Let any member in this House say there’s no bribery. Who gets this money? Officials? The government? Someone else?” Reddy said.</p>.<p>Hoskote Congress MLA Sharath Bachegowda objected to Reddy’s claim. “What evidence does he have?,” Bachegowda said.</p>.<p>To this, Satish even offered to resign if proven wrong. “I’m speaking the truth. I swear on Gandhi. I’m not lying,” Reddy said.</p>.BJP hatching Operation Lotus, alleges Shivakumar as 2 held for trying to bribe Odisha Cong MLAs.<p>The BJP legislator also accused the Congress government of ‘cheating’ Muslims by citing the example of ward delimitation in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>“Muslim areas have been halved and attached to other localities; 3,000 votes here and another 3,000 votes there. And, they won’t field Muslims,” Reddy said.</p>.<p>“As a BJP MLA, I helped a Muslim councillor get elected. We’re not anti-Muslim. We only oppose those who are anti-national and pro-Pakistan,” he said. Congress, Reddy charged, has made Muslims into a vote bank.</p>.<p>“The Congress has taken Muslims for granted and doesn’t do their work. If there’s an alternative party, Muslims won’t vote for Congress. Muslims are voting Congress not out of love for the party,” he said.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Tunnel Road to cost Rs 1007 cr per km: MLA Criticising the proposed tunnel road project Yelahanka BJP MLA S R Vishwanath said that the government would end up spending Rs 1007 crore per km for the 17-kilometre Esteem Mall-Silk Board stretch. </p><p>“The toll will be Rs 19 per kilometre which will keep increasing” the legislator said. “At the five entry-exit points of the tunnel - Esteem Mall Mekhri Circle Race Course Lalbagh and Silk Board - the government will have to acquire 22.36 acres of land worth Rs 5000 crore” Vishwanath said.</p>