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'Rs 100/sq ft bribe sought from builders for approvals': Karnataka MLA Satish Reddy

'Nobody is building and construction workers have been rendered jobless,' Reddy said during a debate on Bengaluru development.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 02:01 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 02:01 IST
Karnataka NewsbribeapartmentsSathish Reddy

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