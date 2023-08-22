Rs 11.6 crore penalty on pharma firm for green violations

A pharma company which sought to regularise its violations by paying Rs 7.63 lakh is staring at Rs 11.6 crore penalty, thanks to the intervention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that forced the authorities to calculate the damages caused to the environment.
In 2020, S K Vijaykumar filed an appeal against the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and others over the environment clearance granted to Resonance Clearance Private Limited.
Operating without clearance from SEIAA for 8.5 years, the company had sought regularisation by proposing to pay a penalty (“environmental compensation”) of Rs 7.63 lakh. The company said that the damage was assessed as per the Kyoto protocol. Following a direction by the NGT, the KSPCB calculated the penalty at Rs 11.68 crore by factoring the violation period as 3117 days. Interestingly, the company had obtained permission for expansion from the KSPCB without obtaining the necessary clearance from the SEIAA. As the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) have “no formula for calculating or assessing the environmental damage” with respect to the economic benefit derived due to the violation,” the SEIAA had submitted that several companies have also been penalised with the Kyoto formula.
The NGT had set up a special committee to look into the issue of violations in the catchment area of the Tippagonanahalli reservoir while hearing an application alleging that the area in which the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board allowed red-category industries was coming within the purview of the eco-sensitive zone of the reservoir.
Ritwick Dutta, the counsel for the applicant, had said that the environment clearances were granted to companies in violation of the TG Halli Reservoir notification.