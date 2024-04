Belagavi: Cash amounting to Rs 16 lakh, being transported in a car without relevant documents, was seized at a checkpost on the Kagwad-Miraj road in Kagwad taluk coming under Kagwad assembly segment, part of Chikkodi parliamentary constituency on Monday night.



The accused had been carrying the cash in the car, which was discovered during a routine vehicle check at the checkpost. The cash has been handed over to the Income Tax Department.